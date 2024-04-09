Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2910.95, reached a high of ₹2910.95, and a low of ₹2874.15 before closing at ₹2884.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹277,479.35 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low at ₹2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 67,676 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2884.65 on last trading day
On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 67,676 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,884.65.