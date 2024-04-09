Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 2884.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2893.9 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2910.95, reached a high of 2910.95, and a low of 2874.15 before closing at 2884.65. The market capitalization stood at 277,479.35 crore. The 52-week high was at 3566.9 and the 52-week low at 2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 67,676 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2884.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 67,676 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 2,884.65.

