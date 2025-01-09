Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 2293.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2334.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2289.95 and closed at 2293.10, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 2337.45 and a low of 2272.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 223,794.7 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 66,025 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 3394 and low of 2256.90.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1505 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1279 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1439 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2293.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2337.45 & 2272.75 yesterday to end at 2334.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

