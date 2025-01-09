Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2289.95 and closed at ₹2293.10, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2337.45 and a low of ₹2272.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹223,794.7 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 66,025 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹3394 and low of ₹2256.90.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1439 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2337.45 & ₹2272.75 yesterday to end at ₹2334.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.