Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 2911.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2844.25 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2890.15 and closed at 2911.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2906.4 and the low was 2821.3. The market capitalization stands at 272718.7 crore. The 52-week high and low are 3566.9 and 2766.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 98816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1751 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1216 k

The trading volume yesterday was 43.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1652 k & BSE volume was 98 k.

09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2911.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2906.4 & 2821.3 yesterday to end at 2911.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.