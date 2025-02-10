Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2263.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹2263.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2277.15 and a low of ₹2244.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,601.36 crore, with a trading volume of 38,984 shares on the BSE. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹3394 and above its 52-week low of ₹2208.90.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2286.43
|Support 1
|2253.63
|Resistance 2
|2297.62
|Support 2
|2232.02
|Resistance 3
|2319.23
|Support 3
|2220.83
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2400.0, 5.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1336 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2277.15 & ₹2244.40 yesterday to end at ₹2271.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend