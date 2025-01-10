Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2335.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹2334.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2361 and a low of ₹2322.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹225,352.54 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 180,344 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹3394 and near its 52-week low of ₹2256.9.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2366.5
|Support 1
|2326.4
|Resistance 2
|2384.0
|Support 2
|2303.8
|Resistance 3
|2406.6
|Support 3
|2286.3
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 8.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1362 k & BSE volume was 180 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2361 & ₹2322.2 yesterday to end at ₹2350.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.