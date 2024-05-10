Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2865 and closed at ₹2844.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2865 and a low of ₹2705. The market capitalization stood at ₹259,942.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9 and the low was ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 275,851 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2808.85
|Support 1
|2659.95
|Resistance 2
|2905.85
|Support 2
|2608.05
|Resistance 3
|2957.75
|Support 3
|2511.05
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 172.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2865 & ₹2705 yesterday to end at ₹2844.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!