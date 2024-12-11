Explore
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 2389.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2423.75 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2407.6 and closed at 2389.8, experiencing a high of 2427.8 and a low of 2390.45. The company's market capitalization stands at 229024.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 3422 and a low of 2370. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 59,784 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity amid fluctuating prices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 01:33:49 PM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints reached a high of 2424.3 and a low of 2416.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 2418.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2413.4 and 2408.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12421.57Support 12413.37
Resistance 22427.03Support 22410.63
Resistance 32429.77Support 32405.17
11 Dec 2024, 01:13:34 PM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.39%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.31%

Asian Paints Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest in Asian Paints indicates that the current upward trend may be stabilizing, and the stock could potentially reach a peak or experience a reversal in the near future.

11 Dec 2024, 01:00:45 PM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 2390.45 and a high of 2427.80. This indicates a fluctuation of 37.35, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.

11 Dec 2024, 12:53:19 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 268.78% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Asian Paints has seen a trading volume that is 268.78% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 2423.95, reflecting a 1.43% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

11 Dec 2024, 12:40:12 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2428.7 and 2407.9 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2407.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2428.7. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12428.4Support 12418.6
Resistance 22433.0Support 22413.4
Resistance 32438.2Support 32408.8
11 Dec 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2457.95
10 Days2468.41
20 Days2507.20
50 Days2838.34
100 Days2981.97
300 Days2933.29
11 Dec 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

11 Dec 2024, 12:10:08 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2389.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2427.8 & 2390.45 yesterday to end at 2423.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

