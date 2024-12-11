Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2407.6 and closed at ₹2389.8, experiencing a high of ₹2427.8 and a low of ₹2390.45. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹229024.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3422 and a low of ₹2370. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 59,784 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity amid fluctuating prices.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints reached a high of 2424.3 and a low of 2416.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 2418.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2413.4 and 2408.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2421.57
|Support 1
|2413.37
|Resistance 2
|2427.03
|Support 2
|2410.63
|Resistance 3
|2429.77
|Support 3
|2405.17
Asian Paints Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest in Asian Paints indicates that the current upward trend may be stabilizing, and the stock could potentially reach a peak or experience a reversal in the near future.
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹2390.45 and a high of ₹2427.80. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹37.35, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Asian Paints has seen a trading volume that is 268.78% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹2423.95, reflecting a 1.43% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2428.7 and 2407.9 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2407.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2428.7.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2428.4
|Support 1
|2418.6
|Resistance 2
|2433.0
|Support 2
|2413.4
|Resistance 3
|2438.2
|Support 3
|2408.8
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2457.95
|10 Days
|2468.41
|20 Days
|2507.20
|50 Days
|2838.34
|100 Days
|2981.97
|300 Days
|2933.29
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2427.8 & ₹2390.45 yesterday to end at ₹2423.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend