Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2275 and closed slightly lower at ₹2272.40. The stock reached a high of ₹2278 and a low of ₹2254.10, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹217,486.39 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 82,057. The stock is currently well below its 52-week high of ₹3394 and above its 52-week low of ₹2208.90.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 82 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2278 & ₹2254.10 yesterday to end at ₹2269.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend