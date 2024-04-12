Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹2886 and closed at ₹2857.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2899, while the low was ₹2857.55. The market cap stood at ₹277,690.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2750.2. The BSE volume for the day was 52,471 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints stock is currently priced at ₹2896.1, which represents a 1.36% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹38.75.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 52,471 shares with a closing price of ₹2,857.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!