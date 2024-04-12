Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 2857.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2896.1 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints' stock opened at 2886 and closed at 2857.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2899, while the low was 2857.55. The market cap stood at 277,690.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2750.2. The BSE volume for the day was 52,471 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2896.1, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹2857.35

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 2896.1, which represents a 1.36% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 38.75.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2857.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 52,471 shares with a closing price of 2,857.35.

