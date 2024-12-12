Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 2417.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2409.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2407.6 and closed lower at 2389.8. The stock reached a high of 2427.8 and a low of 2390.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 229024.4 crore, the stock is currently near its 52-week low of 2370, while the 52-week high stands at 3422. BSE recorded a trading volume of 98,814 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:33:00 AM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2409.6, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2417.65

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2409.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2396.73 and 2432.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2396.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2432.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15:09 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at 2415.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by 25.04%, also settling at 2415.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months-28.22%
6 Months-16.81%
YTD-28.95%
1 Year-25.04%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12432.08Support 12396.73
Resistance 22447.72Support 22377.02
Resistance 32467.43Support 32361.38
12 Dec 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 5.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111210
    Strong Sell5555
12 Dec 2024, 08:20:12 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1436 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1753 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1337 k & BSE volume was 98 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:02:57 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2389.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2427.8 & 2390.45 yesterday to end at 2417.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

