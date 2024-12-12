Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2407.6 and closed lower at ₹2389.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2427.8 and a low of ₹2390.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹229024.4 crore, the stock is currently near its 52-week low of ₹2370, while the 52-week high stands at ₹3422. BSE recorded a trading volume of 98,814 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with increased open interest in Asian Paints, indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2409.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2396.73 and ₹2432.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2396.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2432.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹2415.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by 25.04%, also settling at ₹2415.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.71%
|3 Months
|-28.22%
|6 Months
|-16.81%
|YTD
|-28.95%
|1 Year
|-25.04%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2432.08
|Support 1
|2396.73
|Resistance 2
|2447.72
|Support 2
|2377.02
|Resistance 3
|2467.43
|Support 3
|2361.38
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 5.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|12
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1337 k & BSE volume was 98 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2427.8 & ₹2390.45 yesterday to end at ₹2417.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend