Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2270.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹2269.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2281.90 and a low of ₹2225.85. With a market capitalization of ₹214616.72 crore, the stock's performance remains within its 52-week range, which has a high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2208.90. The BSE recorded a volume of 247,708 shares traded.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹2231.70. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by 22.48%, reaching ₹2231.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23071.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.41%
|3 Months
|-16.29%
|6 Months
|-25.31%
|YTD
|-0.45%
|1 Year
|-22.48%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2275.8
|Support 1
|2218.9
|Resistance 2
|2307.8
|Support 2
|2194.0
|Resistance 3
|2332.7
|Support 3
|2162.0
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2395.0, 6.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1855 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1574 k
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1607 k & BSE volume was 247 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2269.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2281.90 & ₹2225.85 yesterday to end at ₹2239.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend