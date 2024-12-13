Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 2417.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2388.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2417 and closed slightly higher at 2417.65. The stock reached a high of 2417 and a low of 2381.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 231,747.1 crore, Asian Paints has a 52-week high of 3422 and a low of 2370. The BSE volume for the day was 122,227 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 6.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111210
    Strong Sell5555
13 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1211 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1636 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1089 k & BSE volume was 122 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2417.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2417 & 2381.5 yesterday to end at 2388.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

