Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 2239.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2231.60 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2239.10 and closed slightly higher at 2239.90. The stock reached a high of 2240 and a low of 2186.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 213821.45 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 3394 and just above its 52-week low of 2208.90. The BSE recorded a volume of 23,123 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at 2236.95. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 22.48%, reaching 2236.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.41%
3 Months-16.29%
6 Months-25.31%
YTD-0.45%
1 Year-22.48%
13 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Reliance, Asian Paints to Tata Motors: Over 700 stocks sink to 52-week lows amid stock market crash

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/reliance-asian-paints-tata-motors-over-700-stocks-sink-to-52-week-lows-on-bse-amid-stock-market-crash-11739355787679.html

13 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12254.87Support 12192.62
Resistance 22282.53Support 22158.03
Resistance 32317.12Support 32130.37
13 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2395.0, 7.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy7765
    Hold9101010
    Sell11111112
    Strong Sell6555
13 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1204 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1533 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2239.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2240 & 2186.35 yesterday to end at 2231.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

