Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2239.10 and closed slightly higher at ₹2239.90. The stock reached a high of ₹2240 and a low of ₹2186.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹213821.45 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3394 and just above its 52-week low of ₹2208.90. The BSE recorded a volume of 23,123 shares traded.
Asian Paints Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹2236.95. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 22.48%, reaching ₹2236.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.41%
|3 Months
|-16.29%
|6 Months
|-25.31%
|YTD
|-0.45%
|1 Year
|-22.48%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2254.87
|Support 1
|2192.62
|Resistance 2
|2282.53
|Support 2
|2158.03
|Resistance 3
|2317.12
|Support 3
|2130.37
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2395.0, 7.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2240 & ₹2186.35 yesterday to end at ₹2231.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend