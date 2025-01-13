Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2349.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹2350.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2349.8 and a low of ₹2315.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹222,390.15 crores, Asian Paints has a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2256.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 57,168 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2340.32
|Support 1
|2307.47
|Resistance 2
|2361.03
|Support 2
|2295.33
|Resistance 3
|2373.17
|Support 3
|2274.62
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 9.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1214 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2349.8 & ₹2315.75 yesterday to end at ₹2319.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.