Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2702.75 and closed at ₹2711. The stock reached a high of ₹2792 and a low of ₹2671. The market capitalization stood at ₹265,867.77 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints was ₹3566.9, and the low was ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 214,952 shares traded.
Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2775.6, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹2772.8
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2775.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2695.27 and ₹2817.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2695.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2817.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.51% and is currently trading at ₹2758.65. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has fallen by -11.74% to ₹2758.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|3 Months
|-7.49%
|6 Months
|-9.92%
|YTD
|-18.55%
|1 Year
|-11.74%
Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2817.77
|Support 1
|2695.27
|Resistance 2
|2866.43
|Support 2
|2621.43
|Resistance 3
|2940.27
|Support 3
|2572.77
Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 15.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1498 k
The trading volume yesterday was 79.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2711 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2792 & ₹2671 yesterday to end at ₹2711. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
