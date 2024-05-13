Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2702.75 and closed at ₹2711. The stock reached a high of ₹2792 and a low of ₹2671. The market capitalization stood at ₹265,867.77 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints was ₹3566.9, and the low was ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 214,952 shares traded.
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2775.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2695.27 and ₹2817.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2695.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2817.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.51% and is currently trading at ₹2758.65. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has fallen by -11.74% to ₹2758.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|3 Months
|-7.49%
|6 Months
|-9.92%
|YTD
|-18.55%
|1 Year
|-11.74%
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2817.77
|Support 1
|2695.27
|Resistance 2
|2866.43
|Support 2
|2621.43
|Resistance 3
|2940.27
|Support 3
|2572.77
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 15.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 79.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2792 & ₹2671 yesterday to end at ₹2711. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
