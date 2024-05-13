Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 2772.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2775.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2702.75 and closed at 2711. The stock reached a high of 2792 and a low of 2671. The market capitalization stood at 265,867.77 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints was 3566.9, and the low was 2671. The BSE volume for the day was 214,952 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2775.6, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹2772.8

Asian Paints share price is at 2775.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2695.27 and 2817.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2695.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2817.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.51% and is currently trading at 2758.65. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has fallen by -11.74% to 2758.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.41%
3 Months-7.49%
6 Months-9.92%
YTD-18.55%
1 Year-11.74%
13 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12817.77Support 12695.27
Resistance 22866.43Support 22621.43
Resistance 32940.27Support 32572.77
13 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 15.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
13 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1498 k

The trading volume yesterday was 79.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.

13 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2711 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2792 & 2671 yesterday to end at 2711. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

