Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2228.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2235.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2236.95 and closed at 2228.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2249.50 and a low of 2220.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 214,238.25 crore, the stock is within its 52-week range, having a high of 3394 and a low of 2186.35. The BSE volume recorded was 26,083 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12248.73Support 12218.78
Resistance 22264.32Support 22204.42
Resistance 32278.68Support 32188.83
14 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2395.0, 7.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy7765
    Hold9101010
    Sell11111112
    Strong Sell6555
14 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 948 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1533 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 921 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2228.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2249.50 & 2220.80 yesterday to end at 2235.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.