Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2303.7 and closed at ₹2319.7, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2303.7 and a low of ₹2247.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹222490.8 crore, Asian Paints continues to reflect significant market presence. The stock's 52-week range highlights a high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2256.9, with a BSE volume of 122,184 shares traded.
14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2319.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2303.7 & ₹2247.05 yesterday to end at ₹2252.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend