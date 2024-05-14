Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened and closed at ₹2772.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2894.2 and a low of ₹2753.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹276041.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 184734 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints touched a high of 2860.0 & a low of 2841.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2863.28
|Support 1
|2844.83
|Resistance 2
|2870.87
|Support 2
|2833.97
|Resistance 3
|2881.73
|Support 3
|2826.38
Asian Paints Live Updates
ASIAN PAINTS
ASIAN PAINTS
Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Asian Paints' stock price dropped by 0.9% to reach ₹2853.1, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Solar Industries India, SRF, and Linde India saw declines, whereas Pidilite Industries experienced an increase. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also showed slight gains of 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2853.1
|-25.8
|-0.9
|3566.9
|2671.0
|273567.27
|Pidilite Industries
|2979.4
|17.9
|0.6
|3116.0
|2293.1
|151526.92
|Solar Industries India
|8574.2
|-102.25
|-1.18
|9429.1
|3456.95
|77587.99
|SRF
|2222.45
|-5.65
|-0.25
|2697.45
|2050.0
|66104.55
|Linde India
|7907.0
|-19.75
|-0.25
|8658.9
|3803.57
|67434.23
Asian Paints share price update : Futures trading lower by -1.2%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%
The decrease in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates a potential shift in the current downward trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2844.1, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹2878.9
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2844.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2790.4 and ₹2931.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2790.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2931.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.72% and is currently trading at ₹2858.20. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has fallen by -8.04% to ₹2858.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|-4.81%
|6 Months
|-6.69%
|YTD
|-15.38%
|1 Year
|-8.04%
Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 May, 2024: Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-13-may-2024-cipla-asian-paints-tata-motors-bharat-petroleum-corporation-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11715596403906.html
Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2931.3
|Support 1
|2790.4
|Resistance 2
|2983.6
|Support 2
|2701.8
|Resistance 3
|3072.2
|Support 3
|2649.5
Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 11.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1624 k
The trading volume yesterday was 80.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.
Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2772.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2894.2 & ₹2753.5 yesterday to end at ₹2772.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!