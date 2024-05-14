Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 2878.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2844.1 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened and closed at 2772.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2894.2 and a low of 2753.5. The market capitalization stood at 276041.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9 and the 52-week low was 2671. The BSE volume for the day was 184734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 2860.0 & a low of 2841.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12863.28Support 12844.83
Resistance 22870.87Support 22833.97
Resistance 32881.73Support 32826.38
14 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price dropped by 0.9% to reach 2853.1, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Solar Industries India, SRF, and Linde India saw declines, whereas Pidilite Industries experienced an increase. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also showed slight gains of 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2853.1-25.8-0.93566.92671.0273567.27
Pidilite Industries2979.417.90.63116.02293.1151526.92
Solar Industries India8574.2-102.25-1.189429.13456.9577587.99
SRF2222.45-5.65-0.252697.452050.066104.55
Linde India7907.0-19.75-0.258658.93803.5767434.23
14 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Futures trading lower by -1.2%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%

The decrease in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates a potential shift in the current downward trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse direction in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2844.1, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹2878.9

Asian Paints share price is at 2844.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2790.4 and 2931.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2790.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2931.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.72% and is currently trading at 2858.20. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has fallen by -8.04% to 2858.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months-4.81%
6 Months-6.69%
YTD-15.38%
1 Year-8.04%
14 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 May, 2024: Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

14 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12931.3Support 12790.4
Resistance 22983.6Support 22701.8
Resistance 33072.2Support 32649.5
14 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6777
    Hold12111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
14 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1624 k

The trading volume yesterday was 80.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2772.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2894.2 & 2753.5 yesterday to end at 2772.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

