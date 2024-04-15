Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2895.4 and closed at ₹2896.1. The high for the day was ₹2895.4 and the low was ₹2845. The market cap stood at ₹273,811.78 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2750.2. The BSE volume for the day was 85454 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|-14.88%
|6 Months
|-9.35%
|YTD
|-16.1%
|1 Year
|1.59%
Asian Paints stock is currently priced at ₹2855.65, with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -40.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Asian Paints had a BSE volume of 85454 shares with a closing price of ₹2896.1.
