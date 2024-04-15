Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 2896.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2855.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2895.4 and closed at 2896.1. The high for the day was 2895.4 and the low was 2845. The market cap stood at 273,811.78 crore with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2750.2. The BSE volume for the day was 85454 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months-14.88%
6 Months-9.35%
YTD-16.1%
1 Year1.59%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2855.65, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹2896.1

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 2855.65, with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -40.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2896.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a BSE volume of 85454 shares with a closing price of 2896.1.

