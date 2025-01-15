Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2253.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹2252.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2286.75 and a low of ₹2237.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹215,962.1 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹3394 and above its 52-week low of ₹2247.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 145,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 13.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1317 k & BSE volume was 145 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2286.75 & ₹2237.05 yesterday to end at ₹2239.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend