Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : Asian Paints closed today at 2812.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's 2865.6

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2880, closed at ₹2878.9 with a high of ₹2887.2 and a low of ₹2841.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹274880.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9 and the low was ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 34527 shares.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints has a 7.10% MF holding & 15.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.29% in december to 7.10% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.32% in december to 15.89% in march quarter.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has a return on equity (ROE) of 31.45% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value was 29.12% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is 31.75%, and it is expected to be 28.84% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has shown an EPS growth of 20.27% and a revenue growth of 17.80% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 354947.30 cr, which is marginally higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 3.86% and a profit growth of 7.58% in the fourth quarter.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 13.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Today, Asian Paints stock price dropped by 1.84% to reach ₹2812.95, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Solar Industries India is declining, but Pidilite Industries, Linde India, and SRF are experiencing an upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2812.95
|-52.65
|-1.84
|3566.9
|2671.0
|269717.52
|Pidilite Industries
|2985.6
|2.5
|0.08
|3116.0
|2293.1
|151842.24
|Solar Industries India
|8360.5
|-244.65
|-2.84
|9429.1
|3456.95
|75654.21
|Linde India
|8779.5
|509.75
|6.16
|8658.9
|3803.57
|74875.28
|SRF
|2291.0
|5.0
|0.22
|2697.45
|2050.0
|68143.5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints stock's low price for the day was ₹2805.95, while the high price reached was ₹2874.05.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 3 PM is 26.19% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹2812.95, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, whereas a negative price change with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price closed the day at ₹2812.95 - a 1.84% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2853.75 , 2895.45 , 2916.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2790.85 , 2769.65 , 2727.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Asian Paints has broken the first support of ₹2843.33 & second support of ₹2819.67 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2797.33. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹2797.33 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2823.70
|10 Days
|2869.72
|20 Days
|2860.33
|50 Days
|2863.42
|100 Days
|3017.43
|300 Days
|3109.22
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 2 PM is 41.89% higher than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹2824.7, showing an increase of -1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2837.38 and 2820.53 levels in the previous hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2820.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2837.38.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Asian Paints has broken the first support of ₹2843.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2819.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2819.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 13.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM is 40.61% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2824.95, reflecting a decrease of -1.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints reached a peak of 2843.0 and a trough of 2826.15 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 2835.12 and 2829.73, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Asian Paints indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock's price reached a low of ₹2827 and a high of ₹2874.05 on the current day.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 31.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2836.7, reflecting a decrease of -1.01%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2842.97 and 2824.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 2824.22 and selling near hourly resistance at 2842.97.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2823.70
|10 Days
|2869.72
|20 Days
|2860.33
|50 Days
|2863.42
|100 Days
|3017.43
|300 Days
|3109.22
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Asian Paints has broken the first support of ₹2843.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2819.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2819.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is 20.51% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹2837, showing a decrease of -1%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signify a possible further decline in prices.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2865.17 and 2824.02 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 2824.02 and selling near hourly resistance at 2865.17.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Asian Paints has broken the first support of ₹2843.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2819.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2819.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Today, Asian Paints' stock price dropped by 0.75% to reach ₹2844.15. Among its peers, Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India are experiencing declines, while Linde India and SRF are showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2844.15
|-21.45
|-0.75
|3566.9
|2671.0
|272709.11
|Pidilite Industries
|2965.55
|-17.55
|-0.59
|3116.0
|2293.1
|150822.53
|Solar Industries India
|8440.55
|-164.6
|-1.91
|9429.1
|3456.95
|76378.59
|Linde India
|8875.0
|605.25
|7.32
|8658.9
|3803.57
|75689.75
|SRF
|2316.45
|30.45
|1.33
|2697.45
|2050.0
|68900.49
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 12.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Asian Paints until 10 AM is 16.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2833.25, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2874.05 & a low of 2832.9 in the previous trading hour.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.17% to reach ₹2860.7. Among its peers, Solar Industries India is experiencing a decline, whereas Pidilite Industries, Linde India, and SRF are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.2% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2860.7
|-4.9
|-0.17
|3566.9
|2671.0
|274295.99
|Pidilite Industries
|2990.0
|6.9
|0.23
|3116.0
|2293.1
|152066.01
|Solar Industries India
|8571.2
|-33.95
|-0.39
|9429.1
|3456.95
|77560.84
|Linde India
|8894.7
|624.95
|7.56
|8658.9
|3803.57
|75857.76
|SRF
|2311.9
|25.9
|1.13
|2697.45
|2050.0
|68765.15
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2863.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2843.33 and ₹2889.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2843.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2889.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by -0.36% and is currently trading at ₹2855.30. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by -8.49% to ₹2855.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.61%
|3 Months
|-5.59%
|6 Months
|-7.11%
|YTD
|-15.76%
|1 Year
|-8.49%
https://www.livemint.com/economy/not-very-sure-how-india-gdp-numbers-are-coming-asian-paints-md-ceo-amit-syngle-data-does-not-correlate-with-core-sectors-11715738093915.html
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2889.33
|Support 1
|2843.33
|Resistance 2
|2911.67
|Support 2
|2819.67
|Resistance 3
|2935.33
|Support 3
|2797.33
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 11.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 999 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2887.2 & ₹2841.55 yesterday to end at ₹2878.9. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!