Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2798 and closed at ₹2855.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2852.6, and the low was ₹2798. The market capitalization stood at ₹272651.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2750.2. The BSE volume for the day was 102680 shares.
Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2836.15, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2843.55
The current price of Asian Paints stock is ₹2836.15 with a net change of -7.4 and a percent change of -0.26.
Top active options for Asian Paints
Top active call options for Asian Paints at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹14.3 (-23.12%) & ₹5.65 (-22.07%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paints at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2840.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹25.15 (+10.07%) & ₹41.35 (+9.25%) respectively.
Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2836.25
|-7.3
|-0.26
|3566.9
|2777.0
|272052.47
|Pidilite Industries
|2878.9
|-2.85
|-0.1
|3073.2
|2293.1
|146338.59
|SRF
|2530.05
|-26.9
|-1.05
|2687.35
|2050.0
|74996.96
|Solar Industries India
|8520.4
|-88.6
|-1.03
|9429.1
|3456.95
|77101.15
|Berger Paints India
|544.9
|-1.1
|-0.2
|679.05
|475.88
|63519.63
Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range
Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹2819.3 and a high of ₹2838.4 on the current day.
Asian Paints April futures opened at 2823.1 as against previous close of 2842.75
Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2832.95 with a bid price of 2829.2 and an offer price of 2830.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 10118600, reflecting strong market interest in the stock.
Asian Paints Live Updates
Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|-13.2%
|6 Months
|-8.6%
|YTD
|-16.4%
|1 Year
|1.23%
Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2855.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 102,680 shares with a closing price of ₹2855.65.
