Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 2843.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2836.15 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2798 and closed at 2855.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2852.6, and the low was 2798. The market capitalization stood at 272651.58 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2750.2. The BSE volume for the day was 102680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2836.15, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2843.55

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 2836.15 with a net change of -7.4 and a percent change of -0.26.

16 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Asian Paints

Top active call options for Asian Paints at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 14.3 (-23.12%) & 5.65 (-22.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paints at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2840.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 25.15 (+10.07%) & 41.35 (+9.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints2836.25-7.3-0.263566.92777.0272052.47
Pidilite Industries2878.9-2.85-0.13073.22293.1146338.59
SRF2530.05-26.9-1.052687.352050.074996.96
Solar Industries India8520.4-88.6-1.039429.13456.9577101.15
Berger Paints India544.9-1.1-0.2679.05475.8863519.63
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2836.25, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2843.55

Asian Paints stock closed at 2836.25, experiencing a decrease of 0.26% or a net change of -7.3.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 2819.3 and a high of 2838.4 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Asian Paints April futures opened at 2823.1 as against previous close of 2842.75

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2832.95 with a bid price of 2829.2 and an offer price of 2830.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 10118600, reflecting strong market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints trading at ₹2834, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹2843.55

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 2834, with a net change of -9.55 and a percent change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months-13.2%
6 Months-8.6%
YTD-16.4%
1 Year1.23%
16 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2843.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹2855.65

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 2843.55 with a net change of -12.1 and a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2855.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 102,680 shares with a closing price of 2855.65.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.