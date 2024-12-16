Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2396 and closed slightly lower at ₹2388.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2410.45 and a low of ₹2354.75, marking the lowest point in the last 52 weeks, which aligns with its 52-week low. The market capitalization stands at ₹229,086.7 crore, with a trading volume of 93,381 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high remains at ₹3422.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2427.97
|Support 1
|2369.97
|Resistance 2
|2448.98
|Support 2
|2332.98
|Resistance 3
|2485.97
|Support 3
|2311.97
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 5.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|12
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1150 k & BSE volume was 93 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2410.45 & ₹2354.75 yesterday to end at ₹2407.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend