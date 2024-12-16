Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 2388.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2407.05 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2396 and closed slightly lower at 2388.95. The stock reached a high of 2410.45 and a low of 2354.75, marking the lowest point in the last 52 weeks, which aligns with its 52-week low. The market capitalization stands at 229,086.7 crore, with a trading volume of 93,381 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high remains at 3422.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12427.97Support 12369.97
Resistance 22448.98Support 22332.98
Resistance 32485.97Support 32311.97
16 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 5.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111210
    Strong Sell5555
16 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1244 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1600 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1150 k & BSE volume was 93 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2388.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2410.45 & 2354.75 yesterday to end at 2407.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

