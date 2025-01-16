Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2269.95 and closed at ₹2239.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2269.95 and a low of ₹2219.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹214,744.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2237.05. The BSE volume for the day was 38,334 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2247.47
|Support 1
|2213.72
|Resistance 2
|2267.48
|Support 2
|2199.98
|Resistance 3
|2281.22
|Support 3
|2179.97
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 14.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1317 k & BSE volume was 145 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2269.95 & ₹2219.55 yesterday to end at ₹2228.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend