Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : Asian Paints closed today at ₹2814.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2812.95

51 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 2812.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2814.25 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights Premium
Asian Paints Share Price Highlights

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2866, closed at 2865.6, reached a high of 2874.05, and a low of 2805.95. The market capitalization was 269717.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2671. The BSE volume for the day was 73965 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:08:07 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has a 7.10% MF holding & 15.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.29% in december to 7.10% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.32% in december to 15.89% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:32:15 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints recorded a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.45% in the most recent fiscal year. Its Return on Investment (ROI) was 29.12% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.75% and 28.84% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:02:29 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has experienced an EPS growth of 20.27% and a revenue growth of 17.80% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 354947.30 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 3.86% and a profit growth of 7.58% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:35:00 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 13.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6777
    Hold12111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
16 May 2024, 06:03:08 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Today, Asian Paints saw a slight increase of 0.05% in its share price, reaching 2814.25, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Solar Industries India and SRF are witnessing a decline, whereas Pidilite Industries and Linde India are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2814.251.30.053566.92671.0269842.17
Pidilite Industries3016.929.40.983116.02293.1153434.1
Solar Industries India8303.65-49.2-0.599429.13456.9575139.78
Linde India9041.0261.52.989046.93803.5777105.46
SRF2274.5-12.65-0.552697.452050.067652.73
16 May 2024, 05:31:22 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock's price fluctuated between a low of 2786 and a high of 2828.4 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 04:30:05 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 1.7%

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:50:14 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed today at ₹2814.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2812.95

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price closed the day at 2814.25 - a 0.05% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2838.88 , 2863.77 , 2889.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2787.83 , 2761.67 , 2736.78.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:34:22 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:12:22 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2814.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹2812.95

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at 2814.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2790.85 and 2853.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2790.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2853.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:57:48 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2814.51
10 Days2869.47
20 Days2858.92
50 Days2860.74
100 Days3013.85
300 Days3105.93
16 May 2024, 02:57:47 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:54:14 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -0.94% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 2 PM is 0.94% lower than yesterday, with the price sitting at 2819.45, down by 0.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:41:25 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints reached a peak of 2800.0 and a low of 2786.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 2799.23 and 2807.17, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12804.57Support 12790.87
Resistance 22809.13Support 22781.73
Resistance 32818.27Support 32777.17
16 May 2024, 02:11:39 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 14.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6777
    Hold12111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
16 May 2024, 02:09:58 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2793.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹2812.95

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2793.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2790.85 and 2853.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2790.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2853.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50:07 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -6.26% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM is 6.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at 2795.4, down by 0.62%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:35:55 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints reached a peak of 2800.55 and a minimum of 2786.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2792.5 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 2788.35 and 2781.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12799.23Support 12784.68
Resistance 22807.17Support 22778.07
Resistance 32813.78Support 32770.13
16 May 2024, 01:17:19 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.62%

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicate a potential downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:05:09 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock reached a low of 2791 and a high of 2828.4 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:50:40 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.69% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 2.69% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2796.9, showing a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:38:27 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2802.8 and 2790.9 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 2790.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2802.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12803.3Support 12792.5
Resistance 22809.95Support 22788.35
Resistance 32814.1Support 32781.7
16 May 2024, 12:27:44 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2814.51
10 Days2869.47
20 Days2858.92
50 Days2860.74
100 Days3013.85
300 Days3105.93
16 May 2024, 12:27:38 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:21:00 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2801.4, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2812.95

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2801.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2790.85 and 2853.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2790.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2853.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:47:10 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.36% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 11 AM is 1.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2800, down by 0.46%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:37:56 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2805.28 and 2793.03 in the last hour. Traders could potentially utilize rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2793.03 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2805.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12802.8Support 12790.9
Resistance 22808.8Support 22785.0
Resistance 32814.7Support 32779.0
16 May 2024, 11:24:23 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2797.3, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹2812.95

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at 2797.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2790.85 and 2853.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2790.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2853.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:21:10 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.64% to reach 2794.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mix of movements. Solar Industries India and SRF are declining, whereas Pidilite Industries and Linde India are seeing an increase in their share prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2794.95-18.0-0.643566.92671.0267991.61
Pidilite Industries3006.218.70.633116.02293.1152889.91
Solar Industries India8293.35-59.5-0.719429.13456.9575046.57
Linde India9208.7429.24.899046.93803.5778535.68
SRF2260.15-27.0-1.182697.452050.067225.9
16 May 2024, 11:00:36 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 14.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6777
    Hold12111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
16 May 2024, 10:54:08 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.89% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 10 AM is 2.89% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2794.25, showing a decrease of -0.66%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:36:49 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2804.2 & a low of 2791.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12805.28Support 12793.03
Resistance 22810.87Support 22786.37
Resistance 32817.53Support 32780.78
16 May 2024, 10:12:43 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:57:20 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Today, Asian Paints' stock price dropped by 0.42% to reach 2801.05, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Solar Industries India saw a decline, whereas Pidilite Industries, Linde India, and SRF experienced an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.25% and 0.33%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2801.05-11.9-0.423566.92671.0268576.5
Pidilite Industries3006.919.40.653116.02293.1152925.52
Solar Industries India8254.4-98.45-1.189429.13456.9574694.12
Linde India9023.5244.02.789046.93803.5776956.22
SRF2292.855.70.252697.452050.068198.53
16 May 2024, 09:47:34 AM IST

16 May 2024, 09:40:06 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

16 May 2024, 09:30:50 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2801.95, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2812.95

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2801.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2790.85 and 2853.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2790.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2853.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:15:45 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.22% and is currently trading at 2819.15. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -10.34% to 2819.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months-6.97%
6 Months-9.71%
YTD-17.3%
1 Year-10.34%
16 May 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12853.75Support 12790.85
Resistance 22895.45Support 22769.65
Resistance 32916.65Support 32727.95
16 May 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 13.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6777
    Hold12111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
16 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1304 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1594 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1230 k & BSE volume was 73 k.

16 May 2024, 08:02:21 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2865.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2874.05 & 2805.95 yesterday to end at 2865.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

