Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2420 and closed at ₹2407.05, experiencing a high of ₹2420 and a low of ₹2387.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹230,822 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3422 and a low of ₹2354.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 48,691 shares traded during the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹2392.05. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 27.51%, reaching the same price of ₹2392.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|-26.89%
|6 Months
|-17.78%
|YTD
|-29.4%
|1 Year
|-27.51%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2418.52
|Support 1
|2384.72
|Resistance 2
|2436.13
|Support 2
|2368.53
|Resistance 3
|2452.32
|Support 3
|2350.92
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|12
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1036 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1587 k
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 987 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2407.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2420 & ₹2387.05 yesterday to end at ₹2403.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend