Tue Dec 17 2024 09:22:56
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 2407.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2403.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2420 and closed at 2407.05, experiencing a high of 2420 and a low of 2387.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 230,822 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 3422 and a low of 2354.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 48,691 shares traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:18:00 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at 2392.05. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 27.51%, reaching the same price of 2392.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months-26.89%
6 Months-17.78%
YTD-29.4%
1 Year-27.51%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49:16 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12418.52Support 12384.72
Resistance 22436.13Support 22368.53
Resistance 32452.32Support 32350.92
17 Dec 2024, 08:31:05 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111210
    Strong Sell5555
17 Dec 2024, 08:20:14 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1036 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1587 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 987 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05:48 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2407.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2420 & 2387.05 yesterday to end at 2403.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

