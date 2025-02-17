Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened and closed at ₹2235.95, reflecting stability. The stock reached a high of ₹2240.70 and a low of ₹2203.10 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹213,749.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2186.35, with a BSE trading volume of 157,452 shares, indicating active market participation.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2252.9
|Support 1
|2205.35
|Resistance 2
|2275.5
|Support 2
|2180.4
|Resistance 3
|2300.45
|Support 3
|2157.8
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2395.0, 7.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1380 k & BSE volume was 157 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2240.70 & ₹2203.10 yesterday to end at ₹2230.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend