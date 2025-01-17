Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2254 and closed at ₹2228.6, experiencing a high of ₹2254 and a low of ₹2208.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹212,413.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2219.55. A total of 37,443 shares were traded on the BSE during this period.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2228.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2254 & ₹2208.9 yesterday to end at ₹2216.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend