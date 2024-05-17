Active Stocks
Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : Asian Paints closed today at 2809.7, down -0.16% from yesterday's 2814.25
Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : Asian Paints closed today at ₹2809.7, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2814.25

51 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 2814.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2809.7 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights Premium
Asian Paints Share Price Highlights

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2828.4, closed at 2812.95, with a high of 2828.4 and a low of 2786. The market capitalization stood at 269,842.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2671. The BSE volume for the day was 74,968 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:01:39 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has a 7.10% MF holding & 15.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.29% in december to 7.10% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.32% in december to 15.89% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:35:48 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It achieved a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 29.12% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.75% and 28.84% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:07:28 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has shown an EPS growth of 20.27% and a revenue growth of 17.80% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 354947.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 3.86% in revenue and 7.58% in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:38:18 PM IST

17 May 2024, 06:11:03 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints dropped by -0.16% today to reach 2809.7, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. Pidilite Industries is declining, but Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2809.7-4.55-0.163566.92671.0269405.9
Pidilite Industries2995.25-21.65-0.723116.02293.1152333.02
Solar Industries India8981.9678.258.179429.13456.9581277.27
Linde India9395.65404.654.59359.03803.5780130.07
SRF2281.5511.550.512697.452050.067862.42
17 May 2024, 05:33:16 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock hit a low of 2787 and a high of 2836.95 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:36:34 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.23%

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with decreased open interest in Asian Paints indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:53:52 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -14.03% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 3 PM is 14.03% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 2809.7, a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:53:04 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed today at ₹2809.7, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2814.25

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price closed the day at 2809.7 - a 0.16% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2837.3 , 2863.8 , 2889.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2785.2 , 2759.6 , 2733.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:36:01 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:12:58 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2813.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2814.25

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at 2813.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2787.83 and 2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:43 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2808.25
10 Days2863.06
20 Days2856.70
50 Days2856.63
100 Days3009.53
300 Days3102.34
17 May 2024, 02:59:57 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:54:59 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 6.81% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 2 PM is 6.81% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2818.6, up by 0.15%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:33:04 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2843.5 and 2809.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2809.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2843.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
17 May 2024, 02:12:16 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:00:13 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2820.4, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2814.25

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at 2820.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2787.83 and 2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:51:25 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 1.85% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM today is 1.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2825.65, up by 0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:41:17 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints reached a peak of 2833.45 and a low of 2799.1 in the recent trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong upward momentum. Traders should monitor for possible overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop loss levels accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12843.5Support 12809.15
Resistance 22855.65Support 22786.95
Resistance 32877.85Support 32774.8
17 May 2024, 01:17:17 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.16%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.48%

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. It is possible that the stock could reach a bottom or begin to reverse direction in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:03:56 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 2787 and a high of 2819.75.

17 May 2024, 12:46:27 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.66% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 13.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2801.45, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:36:20 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2803.93 and 2795.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2795.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2803.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12804.02Support 12798.07
Resistance 22806.63Support 22794.73
Resistance 32809.97Support 32792.12
17 May 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:22:11 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:15:57 PM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2800.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹2814.25

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2800.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2787.83 and 2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45:09 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.84% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is down by 1.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2798.65, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:36:26 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2804.17 and 2792.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 2792.27 and selling near hourly resistance at 2804.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12803.93Support 12795.53
Resistance 22808.87Support 22792.07
Resistance 32812.33Support 32787.13
17 May 2024, 11:26:43 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2797.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2814.25

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at 2797.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2787.83 and 2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:10:14 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.57% to reach 2798.25, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Pidilite Industries is declining, whereas Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF are experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2798.25-16.0-0.573566.92671.0268308.02
Pidilite Industries3006.35-10.55-0.353116.02293.1152897.54
Solar Industries India8977.2673.558.119429.13456.9581234.74
Linde India9333.0342.03.89359.03803.5779595.76
SRF2275.05.00.222697.452050.067667.6
17 May 2024, 11:00:37 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:55:12 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.10% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 10 AM is 5.10% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2799.35, showing a decrease of -0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price movements. When the price increases with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume might suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2800.9 & a low of 2789.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12804.17Support 12792.27
Resistance 22808.48Support 22784.68
Resistance 32816.07Support 32780.37
17 May 2024, 10:11:41 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:55:55 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Today, Asian Paints' stock price dropped by 0.61% to reach 2797.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Pidilite Industries is declining, whereas Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF are all witnessing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2797.15-17.1-0.613566.92671.0268202.55
Pidilite Industries3013.6-3.3-0.113116.02293.1153266.27
Solar Industries India8822.7519.056.259429.13456.9579836.67
Linde India9218.0227.02.529359.03803.5778614.99
SRF2276.46.40.282697.452050.067709.24
17 May 2024, 09:40:39 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could be nearing a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:40:13 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2796.3, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹2814.25

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2796.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2787.83 and 2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22:53 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The share price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.64% and is currently trading at 2796.10. Over the past year, Asian Paints shares have declined by -9.00% to 2796.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.84%
3 Months-8.76%
6 Months-10.1%
YTD-17.29%
1 Year-9.0%
17 May 2024, 08:50:58 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12838.88Support 12787.83
Resistance 22863.77Support 22761.67
Resistance 32889.93Support 32736.78
17 May 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1609 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1629 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1534 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02:01 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2812.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2828.4 & 2786 yesterday to end at 2812.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

