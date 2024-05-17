Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : Asian Paints closed today at 2809.7, down -0.16% from yesterday's 2814.25

Asian Paints Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2828.4, closed at ₹2812.95, with a high of ₹2828.4 and a low of ₹2786. The market capitalization stood at ₹269,842.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 74,968 shares traded.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has a 7.10% MF holding & 15.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.29% in december to 7.10% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.32% in december to 15.89% in march quarter.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It achieved a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 29.12% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.75% and 28.84% respectively.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints has shown an EPS growth of 20.27% and a revenue growth of 17.80% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 354947.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 3.86% in revenue and 7.58% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 13.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints dropped by -0.16% today to reach ₹2809.7, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. Pidilite Industries is declining, but Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2809.7
|-4.55
|-0.16
|3566.9
|2671.0
|269405.9
|Pidilite Industries
|2995.25
|-21.65
|-0.72
|3116.0
|2293.1
|152333.02
|Solar Industries India
|8981.9
|678.25
|8.17
|9429.1
|3456.95
|81277.27
|Linde India
|9395.65
|404.65
|4.5
|9359.0
|3803.57
|80130.07
|SRF
|2281.55
|11.55
|0.51
|2697.45
|2050.0
|67862.42
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock hit a low of ₹2787 and a high of ₹2836.95 on the current trading day.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with decreased open interest in Asian Paints indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 3 PM is 14.03% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹2809.7, a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price closed the day at ₹2809.7 - a 0.16% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2837.3 , 2863.8 , 2889.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2785.2 , 2759.6 , 2733.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2813.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2787.83 and ₹2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2808.25
|10 Days
|2863.06
|20 Days
|2856.70
|50 Days
|2856.63
|100 Days
|3009.53
|300 Days
|3102.34
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 2 PM is 6.81% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2818.6, up by 0.15%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2843.5 and 2809.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2809.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2843.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2820.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2787.83 and ₹2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM today is 1.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2825.65, up by 0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints reached a peak of 2833.45 and a low of 2799.1 in the recent trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong upward momentum. Traders should monitor for possible overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop loss levels accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2843.5
|Support 1
|2809.15
|Resistance 2
|2855.65
|Support 2
|2786.95
|Resistance 3
|2877.85
|Support 3
|2774.8
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. It is possible that the stock could reach a bottom or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹2787 and a high of ₹2819.75.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 13.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2801.45, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2803.93 and 2795.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2795.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2803.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2804.02
|Support 1
|2798.07
|Resistance 2
|2806.63
|Support 2
|2794.73
|Resistance 3
|2809.97
|Support 3
|2792.12
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2800.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2787.83 and ₹2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is down by 1.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2798.65, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2804.17 and 2792.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 2792.27 and selling near hourly resistance at 2804.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2803.93
|Support 1
|2795.53
|Resistance 2
|2808.87
|Support 2
|2792.07
|Resistance 3
|2812.33
|Support 3
|2787.13
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2797.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2787.83 and ₹2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.57% to reach ₹2798.25, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Pidilite Industries is declining, whereas Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF are experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2798.25
|-16.0
|-0.57
|3566.9
|2671.0
|268308.02
|Pidilite Industries
|3006.35
|-10.55
|-0.35
|3116.0
|2293.1
|152897.54
|Solar Industries India
|8977.2
|673.55
|8.11
|9429.1
|3456.95
|81234.74
|Linde India
|9333.0
|342.0
|3.8
|9359.0
|3803.57
|79595.76
|SRF
|2275.0
|5.0
|0.22
|2697.45
|2050.0
|67667.6
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 10 AM is 5.10% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2799.35, showing a decrease of -0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price movements. When the price increases with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume might suggest further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2800.9 & a low of 2789.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2804.17
|Support 1
|2792.27
|Resistance 2
|2808.48
|Support 2
|2784.68
|Resistance 3
|2816.07
|Support 3
|2780.37
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Today, Asian Paints' stock price dropped by 0.61% to reach ₹2797.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Pidilite Industries is declining, whereas Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF are all witnessing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2797.15
|-17.1
|-0.61
|3566.9
|2671.0
|268202.55
|Pidilite Industries
|3013.6
|-3.3
|-0.11
|3116.0
|2293.1
|153266.27
|Solar Industries India
|8822.7
|519.05
|6.25
|9429.1
|3456.95
|79836.67
|Linde India
|9218.0
|227.0
|2.52
|9359.0
|3803.57
|78614.99
|SRF
|2276.4
|6.4
|0.28
|2697.45
|2050.0
|67709.24
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could be nearing a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2796.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2787.83 and ₹2838.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2787.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2838.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The share price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.64% and is currently trading at ₹2796.10. Over the past year, Asian Paints shares have declined by -9.00% to ₹2796.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.84%
|3 Months
|-8.76%
|6 Months
|-10.1%
|YTD
|-17.29%
|1 Year
|-9.0%
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2838.88
|Support 1
|2787.83
|Resistance 2
|2863.77
|Support 2
|2761.67
|Resistance 3
|2889.93
|Support 3
|2736.78
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1534 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2828.4 & ₹2786 yesterday to end at ₹2812.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
