Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2838.15 and closed at ₹2843.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2840.4 and a low of ₹2819.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹270,872.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3566.9 and ₹2777 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 99,706 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
