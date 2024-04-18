Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 2843.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2825 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2838.15 and closed at 2843.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2840.4 and a low of 2819.3. The market capitalization stood at 270,872.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3566.9 and 2777 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 99,706 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2843.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99,706 and the closing price of the stock was 2,843.55.

