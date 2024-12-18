Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2399.95 and closed at ₹2403.35, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2399.95 and a low of ₹2350.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹230304.3 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3422, while the 52-week low is ₹2354.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 112,424 shares.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints stock today recorded a low of ₹2350.2 and reached a high of ₹2372.75. This indicates a trading range of ₹22.55 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may find these levels significant for future trading decisions.
Volume traded till 12 AM is 56.59% higher than yesterday
Asian Paints Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Asian Paints has increased by 56.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹2353.5, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints reached a high of 2372.25 and a low of 2361.25 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 2363.0 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 2356.55 and 2352.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2368.58
|Support 1
|2357.58
|Resistance 2
|2375.92
|Support 2
|2353.92
|Resistance 3
|2379.58
|Support 3
|2346.58
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2397.85
|10 Days
|2427.90
|20 Days
|2451.55
|50 Days
|2749.39
|100 Days
|2954.47
|300 Days
|2918.61
Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends
Asian Paints Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2370.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2356.8
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2370.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2338.23 and ₹2385.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2338.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2385.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Volume traded till 11 AM is 37.82% higher than yesterday
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Asian Paints has increased by 37.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹2370, reflecting a rise of 0.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with high volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2370.5 and 2354.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2354.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2370.5. You have been trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2373.2
|Support 1
|2363.0
|Resistance 2
|2376.95
|Support 2
|2356.55
|Resistance 3
|2383.4
|Support 3
|2352.8
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2367.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2356.8
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2367.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2338.23 and ₹2385.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2338.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2385.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Stock Peers
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints' share price increased by 0.31% today, reaching ₹2364, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India are experiencing declines, others such as SRF and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.45% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2364.0
|7.2
|0.31
|3422.0
|2350.45
|226670.3
|Pidilite Industries
|3063.4
|-15.1
|-0.49
|3414.4
|2490.0
|155799.0
|Solar Industries India
|10412.0
|-140.55
|-1.33
|13300.0
|6155.35
|94218.25
|SRF
|2297.8
|17.25
|0.76
|2697.45
|2088.55
|68345.76
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan
|1017.45
|1.05
|0.1
|1187.0
|483.45
|65836.14
Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 7.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|12
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Volume traded till 10 AM is 38.39% higher than yesterday
Asian Paints Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Asian Paints has recorded a trading volume that is 38.39% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹2363.6, reflecting an increase of 0.29%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2372.75 & a low of 2356.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2370.5
|Support 1
|2354.65
|Resistance 2
|2379.55
|Support 2
|2347.85
|Resistance 3
|2386.35
|Support 3
|2338.8
Asian Paints Live Updates: Stock Peers
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints' share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching ₹2371.1, amid mixed performance from its competitors. While Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India experienced declines, SRF and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minor fluctuations, with changes of 0.05% and 0%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2371.1
|14.3
|0.61
|3422.0
|2350.45
|227351.08
|Pidilite Industries
|3077.05
|-1.45
|-0.05
|3414.4
|2490.0
|156493.22
|Solar Industries India
|10471.55
|-81.0
|-0.77
|13300.0
|6155.35
|94757.12
|SRF
|2302.4
|21.85
|0.96
|2697.45
|2088.55
|68482.59
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan
|1022.3
|5.9
|0.58
|1187.0
|483.45
|66149.97
Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%
Asian Paints Live Updates: An increase in the futures price combined with a rise in open interest for Asian Paints indicates the potential for price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2365.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2356.8
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2365.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2338.23 and ₹2385.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2338.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2385.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Price Analysis
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹2354.70. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 29.29%, also landing at ₹2354.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is up to date only until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.38%
|3 Months
|-26.77%
|6 Months
|-19.27%
|YTD
|-30.75%
|1 Year
|-29.29%
Key support and resistance levels
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2385.93
|Support 1
|2338.23
|Resistance 2
|2416.77
|Support 2
|2321.37
|Resistance 3
|2433.63
|Support 3
|2290.53
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 8.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|12
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1370 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1606 k
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1258 k & BSE volume was 112 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2403.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2399.95 & ₹2350.45 yesterday to end at ₹2356.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend