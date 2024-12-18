Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 2356.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2370.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2399.95 and closed at 2403.35, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 2399.95 and a low of 2350.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 230304.3 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 3422, while the 52-week low is 2354.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 112,424 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:10 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints stock today recorded a low of 2350.2 and reached a high of 2372.75. This indicates a trading range of 22.55 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may find these levels significant for future trading decisions.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45 PM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 56.59% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Asian Paints has increased by 56.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 2353.5, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:39 PM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints reached a high of 2372.25 and a low of 2361.25 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 2363.0 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 2356.55 and 2352.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12368.58Support 12357.58
Resistance 22375.92Support 22353.92
Resistance 32379.58Support 32346.58
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2397.85
10 Days2427.90
20 Days2451.55
50 Days2749.39
100 Days2954.47
300 Days2918.61
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

Asian Paints Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2370.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2356.8

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2370.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2338.23 and 2385.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2338.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2385.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 37.82% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Asian Paints has increased by 37.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 2370, reflecting a rise of 0.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with high volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:51 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2370.5 and 2354.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2354.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2370.5. You have been trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12373.2Support 12363.0
Resistance 22376.95Support 22356.55
Resistance 32383.4Support 32352.8
18 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2367.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2356.8

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2367.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2338.23 and 2385.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2338.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2385.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints' share price increased by 0.31% today, reaching 2364, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India are experiencing declines, others such as SRF and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.45% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2364.07.20.313422.02350.45226670.3
Pidilite Industries3063.4-15.1-0.493414.42490.0155799.0
Solar Industries India10412.0-140.55-1.3313300.06155.3594218.25
SRF2297.817.250.762697.452088.5568345.76
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan1017.451.050.11187.0483.4565836.14
18 Dec 2024, 11:01 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 7.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111210
    Strong Sell5555
18 Dec 2024, 10:52 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 38.39% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Asian Paints has recorded a trading volume that is 38.39% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 2363.6, reflecting an increase of 0.29%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2372.75 & a low of 2356.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12370.5Support 12354.65
Resistance 22379.55Support 22347.85
Resistance 32386.35Support 32338.8
18 Dec 2024, 10:13 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:54 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints' share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching 2371.1, amid mixed performance from its competitors. While Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India experienced declines, SRF and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minor fluctuations, with changes of 0.05% and 0%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2371.114.30.613422.02350.45227351.08
Pidilite Industries3077.05-1.45-0.053414.42490.0156493.22
Solar Industries India10471.55-81.0-0.7713300.06155.3594757.12
SRF2302.421.850.962697.452088.5568482.59
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan1022.35.90.581187.0483.4566149.97
18 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

Asian Paints Live Updates: An increase in the futures price combined with a rise in open interest for Asian Paints indicates the potential for price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2365.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2356.8

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2365.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2338.23 and 2385.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2338.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2385.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at 2354.70. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 29.29%, also landing at 2354.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is up to date only until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.38%
3 Months-26.77%
6 Months-19.27%
YTD-30.75%
1 Year-29.29%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12385.93Support 12338.23
Resistance 22416.77Support 22321.37
Resistance 32433.63Support 32290.53
18 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 8.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111210
    Strong Sell5555
18 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1370 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1606 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1258 k & BSE volume was 112 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2403.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2399.95 & 2350.45 yesterday to end at 2356.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.