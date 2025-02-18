LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 2230.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2249.15 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.