Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 2230.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2249.15 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2240.80 and closed at 2230.85, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2259.50 and a low of 2226.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 215,503.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2186.35, with a trading volume of 18,380 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.14%, currently standing at 2245.40. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 25.17%, also settling at 2245.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.85%
3 Months-7.77%
6 Months-26.83%
YTD-1.34%
1 Year-25.17%
18 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12266.12Support 12232.17
Resistance 22280.03Support 22212.13
Resistance 32300.07Support 32198.22
18 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2395.0, 6.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy7765
    Hold9101010
    Sell11111112
    Strong Sell6555
18 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 942 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1554 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 923 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2230.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2259.50 & 2226.85 yesterday to end at 2249.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

