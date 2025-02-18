Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2240.80 and closed at ₹2230.85, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2259.50 and a low of ₹2226.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹215,503.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2186.35, with a trading volume of 18,380 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.14%, currently standing at ₹2245.40. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 25.17%, also settling at ₹2245.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|-7.77%
|6 Months
|-26.83%
|YTD
|-1.34%
|1 Year
|-25.17%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2266.12
|Support 1
|2232.17
|Resistance 2
|2280.03
|Support 2
|2212.13
|Resistance 3
|2300.07
|Support 3
|2198.22
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2395.0, 6.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 923 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2259.50 & ₹2226.85 yesterday to end at ₹2249.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend