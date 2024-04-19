Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 2830.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2811.15 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints' stock opened at 2845.65 and closed at 2830.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2858, while the low was 2801.1. The market capitalization stood at 269544.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 3566.9 and 2777 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 113494 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2811.15, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹2830.55

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 2811.15 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -19.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2830.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 113,494 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 2830.55.

