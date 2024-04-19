Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹2845.65 and closed at ₹2830.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2858, while the low was ₹2801.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹269544.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3566.9 and ₹2777 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 113494 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2811.15 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -19.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 113,494 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹2830.55.
