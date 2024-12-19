Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Decline in Stock Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 2345.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2291.2 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2359 and closed at 2356.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2372.75 and a low of 2341.15 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 225,870.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has been marked by a 52-week high of 3422 and a low of 2350.45, with a trading volume of 96,422 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2291.2, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹2345.7

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2291.2 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 2300.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 1.95%, currently trading at 2300.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 29.69%, also settling at 2300.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.97%
3 Months-25.9%
6 Months-18.89%
YTD-31.06%
1 Year-29.69%
19 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12363.83Support 12332.13
Resistance 22384.12Support 22320.72
Resistance 32395.53Support 32300.43
19 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 8.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111210
    Strong Sell5555
19 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 952 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1606 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 855 k & BSE volume was 96 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2356.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2372.75 & 2341.15 yesterday to end at 2345.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.