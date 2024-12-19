Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Decline in Stock Trading Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2359 and closed at ₹2356.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2372.75 and a low of ₹2341.15 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹225,870.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has been marked by a 52-week high of ₹3422 and a low of ₹2350.45, with a trading volume of 96,422 shares on the BSE.
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2291.2 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹2300.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 1.95%, currently trading at ₹2300.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 29.69%, also settling at ₹2300.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.97%
|3 Months
|-25.9%
|6 Months
|-18.89%
|YTD
|-31.06%
|1 Year
|-29.69%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2363.83
|Support 1
|2332.13
|Resistance 2
|2384.12
|Support 2
|2320.72
|Resistance 3
|2395.53
|Support 3
|2300.43
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 8.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|12
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 855 k & BSE volume was 96 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2372.75 & ₹2341.15 yesterday to end at ₹2345.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend