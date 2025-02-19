Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2250.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹2248.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2250.80 and a low of ₹2220 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹214,386.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2186.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,908 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 735 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2250.80 & ₹2220 yesterday to end at ₹2237.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend