Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.50 %. The stock closed at 2248.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2237.50 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2250.80 and closed slightly lower at 2248.65. The stock reached a high of 2250.80 and a low of 2220 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 214,386.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2186.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,908 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 747 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1545 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 735 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2248.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2250.80 & 2220 yesterday to end at 2237.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

