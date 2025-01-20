Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 2216.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2259.7 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2229.65 and closed at 2216.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 2269 and a low of 2214. With a market capitalization of 216,766 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 73,779. The stock is currently near its 52-week low of 2208.90, significantly below its 52-week high of 3394, indicating a challenging market environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at 2262.95. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -28.54% to 2262.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-19.89%
6 Months-23.25%
YTD-0.89%
1 Year-28.54%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12281.07Support 12224.52
Resistance 22303.33Support 22190.23
Resistance 32337.62Support 32167.97
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 952 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1255 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 878 k & BSE volume was 73 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2216.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2269 & 2214 yesterday to end at 2259.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

