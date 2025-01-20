Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2229.65 and closed at ₹2216.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2269 and a low of ₹2214. With a market capitalization of ₹216,766 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 73,779. The stock is currently near its 52-week low of ₹2208.90, significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3394, indicating a challenging market environment.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹2262.95. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -28.54% to ₹2262.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|-19.89%
|6 Months
|-23.25%
|YTD
|-0.89%
|1 Year
|-28.54%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2281.07
|Support 1
|2224.52
|Resistance 2
|2303.33
|Support 2
|2190.23
|Resistance 3
|2337.62
|Support 3
|2167.97
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 878 k & BSE volume was 73 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2269 & ₹2214 yesterday to end at ₹2259.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend