Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at ₹2809.75 and closed at ₹2809.7, with a high of ₹2829.15 and a low of ₹2809.75 on the last day. The market capitalization was ₹270062.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2671. The BSE volume was 3757 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2816.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2785.2 and ₹2837.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2785.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2837.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints' stock price has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹2816.55. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by -9.62% to ₹2816.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|-8.47%
|6 Months
|-11.33%
|YTD
|-17.41%
|1 Year
|-9.62%
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2837.3
|Support 1
|2785.2
|Resistance 2
|2863.8
|Support 2
|2759.6
|Resistance 3
|2889.4
|Support 3
|2733.1
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1534 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2829.15 & ₹2809.75 yesterday to end at ₹2809.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
