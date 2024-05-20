Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 2809.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2816.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at 2809.75 and closed at 2809.7, with a high of 2829.15 and a low of 2809.75 on the last day. The market capitalization was 270062.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2671. The BSE volume was 3757 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2816.55, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2809.7

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price is at 2816.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2785.2 and 2837.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2785.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2837.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints' stock price has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 2816.55. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by -9.62% to 2816.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months-8.47%
6 Months-11.33%
YTD-17.41%
1 Year-9.62%
20 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12837.3Support 12785.2
Resistance 22863.8Support 22759.6
Resistance 32889.4Support 32733.1
20 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1609 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1629 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1534 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

20 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2809.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2829.15 & 2809.75 yesterday to end at 2809.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.