Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2239.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹2236.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2257.10 and a low of ₹2232.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹215320.96 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3394, while the 52-week low is ₹2186.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,158 shares for Asian Paints.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2260.48
|Support 1
|2234.43
|Resistance 2
|2271.82
|Support 2
|2219.72
|Resistance 3
|2286.53
|Support 3
|2208.38
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2395.0, 6.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 637 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2257.10 & ₹2232.50 yesterday to end at ₹2247.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend