Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2286.9 and closed at ₹2259.7, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹2286.9 and a low of ₹2251.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹218,640.30 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 22,022 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3394, while the low is ₹2208.9.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2295.37
|Support 1
|2259.47
|Resistance 2
|2309.08
|Support 2
|2237.28
|Resistance 3
|2331.27
|Support 3
|2223.57
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 555 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2286.9 & ₹2251.2 yesterday to end at ₹2280.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.