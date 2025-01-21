Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 2259.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2280.1 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2286.9 and closed at 2259.7, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 2286.9 and a low of 2251.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of 218,640.30 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 22,022 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 3394, while the low is 2208.9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12295.37Support 12259.47
Resistance 22309.08Support 22237.28
Resistance 32331.27Support 32223.57
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 577 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1189 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 555 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2259.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2286.9 & 2251.2 yesterday to end at 2280.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

