Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2809.75, reached a high of ₹2829.15, and a low of ₹2809.75. The closing price was ₹2809.7. The market capitalization was at ₹270062.7 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 3757 shares.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints' stock price has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹2821.65. However, over the past year, the stock price of Asian Paints has declined by -8.69% to ₹2821.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
|-8.37%
|6 Months
|-11.13%
|YTD
|-17.22%
|1 Year
|-8.69%
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2827.5
|Support 1
|2807.7
|Resistance 2
|2838.65
|Support 2
|2799.05
|Resistance 3
|2847.3
|Support 3
|2787.9
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 13.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 56 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1520 k
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2809.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2829.15 & ₹2809.75 yesterday to end at ₹2809.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
