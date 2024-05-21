Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 2809.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2816.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2809.75, reached a high of 2829.15, and a low of 2809.75. The closing price was 2809.7. The market capitalization was at 270062.7 crore with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2671. The BSE volume for the day was 3757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints' stock price has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 2821.65. However, over the past year, the stock price of Asian Paints has declined by -8.69% to 2821.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months-8.37%
6 Months-11.13%
YTD-17.22%
1 Year-8.69%
21 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12827.5Support 12807.7
Resistance 22838.65Support 22799.05
Resistance 32847.3Support 32787.9
21 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 13.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6677
    Hold12121112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 56 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1520 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2809.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2829.15 & 2809.75 yesterday to end at 2809.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.