Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 2814.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2808.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2791 and closed at 2814.75. The stock reached a high of 2822 and a low of 2766.05. The market capitalization stood at 269,286.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 108398 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2814.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, the volume was 108,398 shares with a closing price of 2814.75.

