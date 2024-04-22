Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2791 and closed at ₹2814.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2822 and a low of ₹2766.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹269,286.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 108398 shares traded.
22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
